Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

What Porgs Could've Sounded Like
Posted by Dustin on October 16, 2017 at 11:57 AM CST



STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
The Forcecast: October 6th-How Long Is Too Long?
The Forcecast: September 29th-Diego Luna

What Porgs Could've Sounded Like
Ron Howard Introduces Tag And Bink From Han Solo Set
Check Out These Awesome Parody Posters For The Last Jedi

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The US Politics discussion
What is the one thing that you are most glad is no longer canon?
Official Star Wars Publishing Q&A thread
NBA Discussion

Star Wars Rebels - Heroes of Mandalore: The Weapon Exists
Star Wars Rebels - Heroes of Mandalore: The Attack Begins
Watch The Return Of Bo-Katan In This Star Wars Rebels Exclusive Clip
Ron Howard Introduces Tag And Bink From Han Solo Set
NYCC Round Up!
New Thrawn Title Announced!
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017

Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire
This Is Star Wars Battlefront 2
Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
What Porgs Could've Sounded Like
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
Science And Star Wars: Bacta Tanks And Carbonite
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Kotobukiya Photo Archive: 0-0-0 & BT-1 Celebration Exclusive ARTFX+ Pre-painted Model Kit Two Pack
Tamashii Nations Photo Archive: Ronin Boba Fett Prototype Meisho Movie Realization
Sponsor Announcement: K & C Collectibles
NL News: 40176 Scarif Stormtrooper Promotion

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE