The Star Wars Show For February 21st
In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we recap all the Star Wars: The Last Jedi home video releases, go through the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story books and comics, talk to Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren) about the final episodes of Star Wars Rebels, check out ALL THE STAR WARS TOYS at Toy Fair 2018, and more!
Related Stories:
The Star Wars Show For February 28th
The Star Wars Show For February 14th
The Star Wars Show For February 7th
The Star Wars Show For January 31st