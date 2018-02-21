The Star Wars Show For February 21st

Posted by Dustin on

In this installment of The Star Wars Show, we recap all the Star Wars: The Last Jedi home video releases, go through the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story books and comics, talk to Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren) about the final episodes of Star Wars Rebels, check out ALL THE STAR WARS TOYS at Toy Fair 2018, and more!









