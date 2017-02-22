The Official Press Release For The Rogue One Blu-ray
Posted by Dustin on February 22, 2017 at 08:32 PM CST
THE MISSION COMES HOME: ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY ARRIVES SOON ON DIGITAL HD AND BLU-RAY
GET FULL DETAILS ON THE HOME RELEASE OF THE FIRST STAR WARS STAND-ALONE FILM, INCLUDING BONUS FEATURES, BOX ART, AND RETAILER EXCLUSIVES.
StarWars.com is excited to deliver some special rebel intel: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the thrilling tale of how the Rebellion stole the Death Star plans, is officially coming home. (Just don’t tell Director Krennic.)
The film will arrive in a variety formats, including Digital HD on March 24, and Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on April 4.
A wide array of bonus features, ranging from never-before-seen cast and creator interviews to a look at hidden Easter eggs, will take fans deeper into Rogue One than ever before:
A Rogue Idea – Hear how ILM’s John Knoll came up with the movie’s concept – and why it’s the right film to launch the Star Wars stand-alone films.
Jyn: The Rebel – Get to know Rogue One’s defiant, resourceful survivor, and hear what it was like for Felicity Jones to bring her to life onscreen.
Cassian: The Spy – Diego Luna shares insights into his complex, driven character, who becomes a hero through selflessness, perseverance and passion.
K-2SO: The Droid – Explore the development of this reprogrammed Imperial droid, from initial pitch and character design through Alan Tudyk’s performance.
Baze & Chirrut: Guardians of the Whills – Go deeper into the relationship between these two very different characters, with Chinese superstars Jiang Wen and Donnie Yen.
Bodhi & Saw: The Pilot & The Revolutionary – Forest Whitaker and Riz Ahmed reflect on Saw Gerrera, the broken Rebel leader, and Bodhi Rook, the Imperial pilot who defects.
The Empire – Meet a dangerous new Imperial adversary…and cross paths once more with the most iconic villain of all time.
Visions of Hope: The Look of “Rogue One” – The filmmakers describe the challenges and thrills of developing a bold new look for the movie that can fit within the world of the original trilogy.
The Princess & The Governor – See what it took to bring the vibrant young princess of Star Wars: A New Hope – as well as one of her most memorable foes – back to the screen.
Epilogue: The Story Continues – Filmmakers and cast celebrate Rogue One’s premiere and look forward into the future, to the Star Wars stories yet to be told.
Rogue Connections – Uncover Easter eggs and film facts hidden throughout the movie that connect Rogue One to the Star Wars universe.
* Digital bonus offerings may vary by retailer.
RETAILER EXCLUSIVES
In addition, a selection of retailer exclusives will be available for pre-order starting February 23, featuring unique packaging and configurations:
Target Exclusive: 5-disc set includes collectible packaging with interchangeable character covers and exclusive bonus content (Blu-ray 3D + two Blu-ray + DVD + DVD exclusive content – 2 additional bonus features + Digital HD + collectible packaging)
Best Buy Exclusive: 4-disc set with exclusive SteelBook packaging (Blu-ray 3D + two Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD + SteelBook packaging)
Walmart Exclusive: 3-disc set with exclusive K-2SO packaging and two Galactic Connexions trading discs (two Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD + K-2SO packaging + two Galactic Connexions trading discs)
DISC SPECIFICATIONS:
FEATURE RUN TIME: Approximately 133 min.
RATING: PG-13 in U.S.; PG in CE; G in CF
ASPECT RATIO:
Blu-ray 3D Feature Film =2.39:1
Blu-ray Feature Film = 2.39:1
DVD Feature Film = 2.39:1
AUDIO:
Blu-ray = English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks
DVD = English, French and Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Descriptive Audio Language Tracks
LANGUAGES: English, French & Spanish
SUBTITLES: English SDH, French & Spanish
Rogue One, from director Gareth Edwards, has become the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in the US, garnering two Academy Award nominations.