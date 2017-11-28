The Last Jedi Twitter Discussion With Kevin Smith
Posted by Dustin on November 28, 2017 at 02:40 PM CST
JUST IN:
I'm writing to let you know about a Star Wars Twitter discussion happening on 11/30 at 6pm EST. Moderated by Audible (@audible_com) the chat will include sci-fi super fans Kevin Smith (@ThatKevinSmith), Jason Mewes (@JayMewes), and Shana O’Neil (@GeekGirlDiva).
During the one-hour chat, the Twitter panelists will talk with Star Wars fans about characters and events portrayed in The Last Jedi as told in the novel and audiobook, Leia, Princess of Alderaan.
Fans can follow along and join in the conversation on Twitter via #AudibleStarWars. I hope you can join!