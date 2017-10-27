Check Out Our Merch Shop!

We're BACK from taking a week off and we are ready to talk some serious STAR WARS.With Ryan out on family business, Daniel's wife Lindsay takes a seat in the cohost's chair. Wife and husband discuss the latest behind the scenes look at "The Last Jedi", new "Star Wars Rebels" episodes and much MORE!This week's special guest is Teresa Delgado of FANGIRLS GOING ROGUE. Things get inappropriately hilarious.