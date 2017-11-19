Probe
Lenovo's Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality
TFN Review: Lenovo's Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience
Posted by Dustin on November 19, 2017 at 12:37 PM CST
Star Wars: Jedi Challenges combines Lenovo’s consumer technology expertise with Disney’s know-how in developing character-based experiences to bring fans the world’s first smartphone-powered augmented reality Star Wars Jedi experience.

Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality

The Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges box includes a smartphone-powered Lenovo Mirage AR headset, a collector-quality Lightsaber controller, and tracking beacon. The Lightsaber controller is the first thing you see when you open the box as if you were Rey discovering that hidden hilt in Maz Kanata's castle on Takodana. It is simply beautiful, to the point where you almost don't want to touch it! Once I wiped away the drool and lifted it up, I realized it felt good in the hand, not too heavy, not too light. Next in the box was the Lenovo Mirage AR headset, and tracking beacon along with all the assorted power adapters and cables. I plugged everything to charge and looked over the instructions while it charged.

It took me a little bit longer than I'd like to admit to set this up, but I blame that on the my nongameritis.

Once up and running you are instructed by a hologram (everything beams up from the tracking beacon on the floor) teacher who prompts you through the various stages of training. You learn how to use the lightsaber to both attack and defend your way through battle droids, super battle droids, Droideka's, and Stormtroopers until you are ready for your first match, Darth Maul!

Fighting Darth Maul in my kitchen was everything I ever dreamed it to be. It took me several attempts to defeat Darth Maul because I wanted to attack him and just go crazy but you have to wait turns in a sense while first defending his attacks which then opens up into your opportunity to counter attack. Like I said, it took me several attempts, and in the end I was a sweaty mess, but enjoyed the augmented reality experience.

In addition to the Lightsaber Battles, there are two other basic games included. Holochess, made famous by the scene with Chewbacca and C-3PO, and Strategic Combat which turns your floor into a battlefield you control.

While both games are engaging, and entertaining, I'm holding a lightsaber in my hand, and should be fighting more sithly underlings! Hopefully they can and will update the app in the future to include more levels, or practice rounds with a variety of more lightsaber wielding opponents.

Overall Lenovo's Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience is hands down one of the best to date, but there is always room for improvement.

PROS:
-The gameplay and visual experience were top notch.

CONS:
-Having to place the floor beacon down with a two year old constantly wanting to grab it was not fun.
-The Lenovo Mirage AR headset becomes heavy after wearing it more than 20 minutes.


Lenovo's Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience is available at Best Buy and Lenovo.com for $199.99.


STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

