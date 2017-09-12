Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
9/17 - Bruce Spence

Probe
Droid
Poll
What character(s) are you most looking forward to seeing in The Last Jedi?
Luke Skywalker
Rey
Snoke
Chewbacca
Praetorian Guard
Finn
Poe
Rose
BB-9E
PORGS
Current Results

Star Wars Rebels Fourth And Final Season Schedule Changes
Posted by Dustin on September 12, 2017 at 08:19 PM CST
The press release from Lucasfilm has fans questioning the new Star Wars Rebels fourth and final season launch schedule. It shows Star Wars Rebels returning Monday, October 16th at 12:30 a.m., and then continuing to air through the day at four other time slots as shown below. I'm not sure the reasoning behind this other than to give fans/everyone plenty of opportunity to view the final season.

THE FOURTH AND FINAL SEASON OF ‘STAR WARS REBELS’
PREMIERES MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON DISNEY XD


The Emmy-nominated animated series “Star Wars Rebels” returns for its fourth and final season beginning MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 (12:30 a.m., 3:00 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney XD and the Disney XD App. The one-hour episode marks the beginning of the most important mission yet for the Ghost crew as the series draws closer to its grand finale.

In this final season, the Ghost crew joins the growing Rebel Alliance, struggling to unite against the Galactic Empire. However, when a new Imperial threat arises on Lothal, Ezra leads the crew back to his home world to defeat the oppressive forces of the Empire under the command of cunning Grand Admiral Thrawn. Old friends are reunited and new alliances are forged as the series builds to its epic conclusion.

“Star Wars Rebels” is created by Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Academy Award® nominee Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) and Emmy nominee Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is executive produced by Filoni and Kinberg, and co-executive produced by Emmy nominee Henry Gilroy.

The returning voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, David Oyelowo as Kallus, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Warwick Davis joins the cast this season as Rukh, Admiral Thrawn’s deadly assassin.

Before season four premieres, catch all the “Star Wars Rebels” episodes from season one through season three available anytime on the Disney XD App beginning THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (12:01 a.m. PDT).

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
Rebels Roundtable: Season 4 Preview
The Forcecast: September 8th-Colin Trevorrow Is OUT!
The Forcecast: September 4th-The Forcecast Is Back!

Star Wars: Episode IX Moved To A December Release
J.J. Abrams to Write And Direct Star Wars: Episode IX
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Confirmed For The Last Jedi

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
***GAME OF THRONES SURVIVAL BATTLE***
Mega thread: Sequels and spinoff films and the overall saga
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)
"The Beautiful Game" - The Official JCC Football (Soccer) Thread.

Star Wars Rebels Fourth And Final Season Schedule Changes
Rebels Roundtable: Season 4 Preview
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 8: Matt Lanter "The Chosen One"
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Page Scans Of Empire Magazine's The Last Jedi Issue
Empire Magazine Cover For October Features Rey And Luke From The Last Jedi
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
Rebels Roundtable: Season 4 Preview
IndyCast: Episode 255
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 9: Matt Lanter "The Chosen One" - Part 2
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series 42 Hera Syndulla 6-Inch Action Figure
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi Resistance Tech Rose
Hasbro: The Black Series 30 Princess Leia Organa Variation Found
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi Resistance Gunner Paige

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254
IndyCast: Episode 253


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE