The Emmy-nominated animated series “Star Wars Rebels” returns for its fourth and final season beginning MONDAY, OCTOBER 16 (12:30 a.m., 3:00 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney XD and the Disney XD App. The one-hour episode marks the beginning of the most important mission yet for the Ghost crew as the series draws closer to its grand finale.



In this final season, the Ghost crew joins the growing Rebel Alliance, struggling to unite against the Galactic Empire. However, when a new Imperial threat arises on Lothal, Ezra leads the crew back to his home world to defeat the oppressive forces of the Empire under the command of cunning Grand Admiral Thrawn. Old friends are reunited and new alliances are forged as the series builds to its epic conclusion.



“Star Wars Rebels” is created by Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Academy Award® nominee Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) and Emmy nominee Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is executive produced by Filoni and Kinberg, and co-executive produced by Emmy nominee Henry Gilroy.



The returning voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex, David Oyelowo as Kallus, Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn. Warwick Davis joins the cast this season as Rukh, Admiral Thrawn’s deadly assassin.



Before season four premieres, catch all the “Star Wars Rebels” episodes from season one through season three available anytime on the Disney XD App beginning THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (12:01 a.m. PDT).

