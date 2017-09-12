It has been a busy day for Lucasfilm, as they announced earlier that J.J. Abrams will be returning to direct Episode IX. Now, more news about the film has been released.
According to a tweet
from the official Star Wars twitter account, the movie has been pushed to a release date of December 20, 2019. It was previously scheduled for May 24, 2019, but will now be the fourth Star Wars film to be released in December, following The Force Awakens
, Rogue One
, and The Last Jedi
.
Stay tuned to TFN for all the latest on Episode IX.