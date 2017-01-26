Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017: A Celebration Of Worship
Posted by Chris on January 26, 2017 at 10:06 AM CST
From Hero Ministries
:
A Celebration of Worship, hosted by Hero Ministries, is returning for our third time. We will be hosting a special Good Friday service of teaching and testimony on Friday evening April 14, 2017. We will be located at the Hilton Orlando in the Lake Mizell Room. Our service will start at 7:30 pm so arrive early to get a seat. We will be ending by 8:30 to ensure that everyone has time to enjoy the remainder of their Friday evening.
Our main speaker will be Craig Batts. Craig is the pastor of Cross Timbers Free Will Baptist Church in Nashville TN. Craig has been a member of the 501st Legion since 2010 and a member of the Rebel Legion since 2009. He has also served as the chaplain for Stephen Stanton's Facebook group for several years. Craig has also helped to organize and deliver messages during worship services at several previous conventions across the country.
We will be led in worship by Josh Bishop and his worship band. Josh is a worship leader and avid Star Wars fan who leads in the Central Florida area. He is excited to be leading worship again. Joshua is a musician who helps lead music at Metro Church in Orlando Florida. He previously led worship for us at Celebration VI.
Check us out on the web at heroministries.org and FaceBook @CelebrationofWorship and Twitter @HeroMinistries1 for details about our exclusive swag and updates as they arrive.
Don’t miss this great time of community and testimony!