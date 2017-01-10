Upcoming Birthdays
Star Tours To Add Star Wars: Episode VIII Elements
Posted by Dustin on January 10, 2017 at 01:24 PM CST
From Disney Parks Blog:

Now that the attraction is celebrating 30 years of galactic adventures (having undergone a major update in 2011 along with the addition of elements from Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and an exciting new mission based on elements from Star Wars Episode VIII currently in production), Tom was asked why he thought it still feels so fresh. “At Imagineering, the technology is always in service of the story,” he notes. “As a result, our focus is on the incredible storytelling of Star Tours — the characters, the adventures, the story, the music and effects. That’s what keeps people coming back again and again… to relive the moments they loved growing up watching those films, and to step into the story and experience it in an immersive way as only Disney Parks can deliver.”

