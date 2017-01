Rogue One Nears One Billion

Posted by Dustin on at 06:51 PM CST

Rogue One : A Star Wars Story, just passed the 800 million mark for global sales and should pass one billion by the time it is pulled from theaters. It also recently passed Captain America: Civil War for the number two spot in domestic U.S. sales. The number one spot is currently held by Dory, but should soon be taken over by Rogue One as the difference is only around 40(+-) million.