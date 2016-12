Nick P reports that he has spottedhome DVD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D formats for pre-order in Australia at EZY DVD . Nothing unusual there because it's also up at Sanity and JB Hi-Fi (as well as their exclusive steelbook/tinned box set version) - but the EZY DVD page lists a release date of April 28th. Seeing that the scale of this movie is massive this is very likely to be a worldwide availability date.