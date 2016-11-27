While many shoppers will be in a frenzy over the various Cyber Monday deals that are sure to be found online, Star Wars
fans will have something very different in mind. At 12:01am (Eastern), tickets for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
will go up for pre-order nationwide here in the US for what is arguably the most anticipated movie of 2016. Several popular movie theater companies have gotten in on the exclusive game and will be offering fans a variety of different options to entice their viewing choices. Regal Cinemas is offering the Ultimate Ticket
which, for $100 plus shipping, gets you in to see the film once a day for the entire theater run at any Regal theater. IMAX Regal theaters will also have special collector's tickets for the December 15th, 24th and 31st showings. Collect all three to form a cool piece of art by Tom Whalen.
AMC Theaters will be hosting Star Wars Sundays again
giving out free mini IMAX movie posters on December 18th, 25th and January 1st.
For those that go with an IMAX showing, you can look for an exclusive poster.
Cinemark Theaters will also have an exclusive poster give away.
And finally, Disney's own El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will be giving away an exclusive poster to the first 1,000 people that purchase their tickets in person.
Good luck to everyone and we'll see you at the movies!