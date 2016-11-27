Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
12/29 - Diego Luna













Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Ticket Pre-Order Announced
Posted by Chris on November 27, 2016 at 01:29 AM CST
While many shoppers will be in a frenzy over the various Cyber Monday deals that are sure to be found online, Star Wars fans will have something very different in mind. At 12:01am (Eastern), tickets for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will go up for pre-order nationwide here in the US for what is arguably the most anticipated movie of 2016. Several popular movie theater companies have gotten in on the exclusive game and will be offering fans a variety of different options to entice their viewing choices.



Regal Cinemas is offering the Ultimate Ticket which, for $100 plus shipping, gets you in to see the film once a day for the entire theater run at any Regal theater. IMAX Regal theaters will also have special collector's tickets for the December 15th, 24th and 31st showings. Collect all three to form a cool piece of art by Tom Whalen.



AMC Theaters will be hosting Star Wars Sundays again giving out free mini IMAX movie posters on December 18th, 25th and January 1st.



For those that go with an IMAX showing, you can look for an exclusive poster.



Cinemark Theaters will also have an exclusive poster give away.



And finally, Disney's own El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood will be giving away an exclusive poster to the first 1,000 people that purchase their tickets in person.

Good luck to everyone and we'll see you at the movies!
Related Articles
December 2, 2016  Rogue One Twitter Live Stream Cast Q&A Videos Posted
November 18, 2016  Rogue One Gareth Edwards Talks ASSERT
November 17, 2016  New Rogue One Featurette Released
November 15, 2016  One Month To Go Until The Release Of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story!
November 15, 2016  IMAX Poster For Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
October 13, 2016  Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Video Content Round Up

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Guardians of Light: The EUC Jedi ~ ~ Close Your Eyes... Feel It... the Light. ~ ~
The Sith Empire - Lords of the New Sith Order - Continuing to put the Laughter into Manslaughter!
ZOMG! Discussing Star Wars in the JCC (warning: R1 spoilers)
Give The Above User A Sith Title [Version 3.0]
Rethink Your Life: A New Hope - The PT Social Thread (lBSOLUTELY NO R1 SPOILERS UNTIL 12/23)
** Snappy replies to Star Wars quotes **
Orlando 2017!
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro: The Black Series Walmart 3 3/4-Inch Jyn Erso and Death Trooper In Stock Online In Canada
IMAX Rogue One Giveaway
Sideshow Collectibles: Dengar Sixth Scale Figure Is Up!
BBTS Sponsor News: Transformers Diamond Select, Venom, Deathstroke, Game of Thrones, Aliens, TWD, Final Fantasy & More!
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar: Day 22
The Black Series 30-35 In Stock At Hasbro Toy Shop!
eBay Today #1574: Drool Worth Classic Kenner Carded Collection
Probe
Droid
Poll
How would you rate Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?
5 Stars: Best Star Wars Ever!
4 Stars: 2nd Best Star Wars Ever!
3 Stars: Loved It!
2 Stars: Liked it.
1 Star: What was that?!
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2016, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive