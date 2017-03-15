Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
3/16 - Alan Tudyk













Riz Ahmed And Anthony Daniels Attending Celebration Orlando
Posted by Dustin on March 15, 2017 at 04:45 PM CST
From StarWars.com:
Don’t tell the Empire: Two more heroes of the Rebellion are heading to Star Wars Celebration Orlando.

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Riz Ahmed (Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) are now confirmed for the mega-event. They will be signing autographs at the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall in Orlando this April, The Topps Company and Authenticators, Inc. announced today.

Daniels is both a Star Wars and Star Wars Celebration legend. He has played C-3PO since the release of the original Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, including voiceover work in video games and animation, and most recently in Rogue One; at the very first Celebration, he famously visited fans waiting in the rain, and his panels are among the most highly-anticipated. Ahmed, a new fan favorite, comes to Celebration for the second time, and is making his first appearance since the release of Rogue One.

The actors join a growing lineup of Star Wars greats coming to the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall, including: Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ian McDiarmid (the Emperor), Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla, Star Wars Rebels), Matthew Wood (supervising sound editor at Skywalker Sound and voice of General Grievous), Ray Park (Darth Maul), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and Daniel Logan (Boba Fett, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger, Star Wars Rebels), Brian Herring (BB-8 puppeteer, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Angus MacInnes (Dutch “Gold Leader” Vander, Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Clive Revill (Emperor Palpatine in the original version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back), Tim Rose (animatronic designer and puppeteer of Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Paul Blake (Greedo, Star Wars: A New Hope), and Jimmy Vee (R2-D2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Celebration Orlando!

Fans can purchase authentic movie photos and officially licensed Star Wars memorabilia to get signed at the autograph pavilion at StarWarsAuthentics.com.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The Sith Empire - Lords of the New Sith Order - Continuing to put the Laughter into Manslaughter!
The Jedi Enclave ~~Welcome New Followers of the Light!~~
[Spoilers] Inconsistencies with the rest of the saga
[Arena] 2017 March Madness Bracket Challenge
Post random YouTube (and other) videos
Darth Vader eating
What Is Thy Bidding My Master? *Darth Vader Fanclub* (All Are Welcome)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGOLAND Malaysia: LEGO Star Wars Days Announced
Hot Toys: MMS413 A New Hope Death Star Gunner Collectible Figure
Tamashii Nations: S.H. Figuarts Qui-Gon Jinn Officially Revealed!
LEGOLAND California: LEGO Star Wars Miniland Review
LEGO: Shanghai Brand Store 30611 R2-D2 Promo
LEGOLAND Florida: LEGO Star Wars Days 2017 Announced
BBTS Sponsor News: Old Man Logan, Wonder Woman, The Walking Dead, Freddy/Jason Bishoujo, Deadpool & More!
Probe
Droid
Poll
Now that the final book is out, How do you feel about Chuck Wendig's post-Return of the Jedi-era AFTERMATH trilogy?
This series is the perfect transition from ROTJ to TFA.
This series has both good and bad parts, but was a fun read.
This series just didn't do it for me.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive