R2-KT Thanksgiving Charity Patches
Posted by Dustin on November 12, 2016
From Team R2-KT:
Holidays are coming! Emails coming in asking for us to re-run the last two R2-KT Thanksgiving patches. So we're taking orders through end of November. "Bounty" and "KT Turkey" patches for OxFam International. Just $7 each free shipping to anywhere. Paypal to r2kt@r2kt.com and please indicate which patches you are ordering in the transaction notes.

Also, 11" large-format patches available for a limited time: R2-KT logo and classic retro 501st Squad (501st members only). Just $20 ea + $4 shipping ($6 outside the U.S.) - also paypal to r2kt@r2kt.com

Lastly, big news: R2-KT Subscriptions are only $50 (normally $60) through the end of 2016. KT Subscribers get any ten items we offer, in any combination, with first-dibs on any new releases. And you save on average patch costs (ten patches = just $5 per patch). Plus, they are the only ones with access to special offers we come up with for cool collectibles we get in small quantities. It's easy - just send your payment via PayPal to r2kt@r2kt.com and say "Make me a Subscriber" and we'll keep you alerted to all kinds of cool swag. Email us if you have any questions. (check here for more info: http://www.r2kt.com/stuff/_page-r2ktstuff-subscriber.html)

Hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season!

