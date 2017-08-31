Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/27 - Sal Fondacaro
8/31 - Jack Thompson
9/5 - Kendra Wall

Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results

Propel Launches Elite Star Wars Battle Drones
Posted by Dustin on August 31, 2017 at 08:59 PM CST
“Flying is for droids,” Obi-Wan Kenobi once said – words that have now become a reality for all
fans with the new Collector’s Edition Propel Star Wars drones. From 1st September, also known as “Force Friday,” Propel will be presenting a limited edition range of hand-finished, individually numbered battle drones for collectors which are modelled on classic starfighters of the Star Wars films and enable live air combat games involving up to 12 people at the same time.

Empire or Rebel Alliance?
“For over 40 years now, countless Star Wars fans of all ages have been dreaming about piloting their
very own starfighter and battling against the enemy, and now it is finally possible,” said Darren Matloff,
CEO of Propel. “We have developed and incorporated over 5 new patent-pending technologies into
these drones to guarantee a truly immersive user experience for the fans. With the new features, you
can now battle against others with a system that records, combines and compares your performance
against fellow Star Wars fans. “

The T-65 X-wing Starfighter, Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 and a 74-Z Speeder Bike comprise what
will be the first edition in a series of high-performance battle drones launched by Propel to bring the
ultimate flight experience to Star Wars fans in over 25 countries. All three quadrocopters boast flying
speeds of more than 50 km/h and a whole raft of technical innovations, such as Li-Fi technology which
is integrated in a drone and enables a new dimension in “real-time play”.

The Propel Star Wars drones also feature integrated flight control algorithms for various types of high-
precision multiplayer air battles, including a new T Mode (Training Mode) for first-time flyers, which creates an invisible aura around you and makes the drone easier to control. Special manoeuvres like corkscrew rolls in forward flight and innovative reverse propulsion drone technology enable the craft to reproduce the famous flight action in Star Wars and maximise the fun and thrill of flying for the pilots. The only thing left to do is select the model and choose between the Empire or the Rebels.

Calling all collectors: this edition packs a punch
This first quadrocopter edition comes in a presentation box with a wax seal and a three-dimensional
scale model of the craft on the front. When the top of the box is opened, the box lights up and various
soundbites as well as the Star Wars theme are played through speakers which are integrated in the
box. Each box and drone has a unique serial number.

Companion App
Propel will also be launching a companion app on 1st September, which will be regularly updated. The
initial release will be a flight simulator with 34 training modes train you from cadet to admiral status,
the app syncs your remote controller (hand device) to your phone via Bluetooth and movement mimics
the actual live flight experience allowing you to perfect your performance, before taking on others in
battle.

The app also includes an innovative IAT “intelligent awareness technology” which during real time
game play battles, at any point in time knows your exact position in the game and coaches you how to
win the battle and defeat others.

The entire range is supported by Propel customer care. A promise of unlimited parts replacement for
12 months and free customer service 24/7.

US Product Information:
MSRP: $179 USD
Retailers: Target, Best Buy, Staples, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, Brookstone, Academy Sports, JC Penny, Barnes & Noble
Available in stores: September 1, 2017
Age: 14+

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

New Image Of Luke Skywalker From The Last Jedi
The Porgs Have Found The Force
New Info On The First Order Dreadnought

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
_____ vs. _____
***GAME OF THRONES SURVIVAL BATTLE***
** Snappy replies to Star Wars quotes **
Movie Quotes Applied to Star Wars

Star Wars Rebels: Complete Season Three Available TODAY August 29th On Blu-ray And DVD!
Dave Filoni Talks Introducing Thrawn Into Star Wars Rebels
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 7: Jason Spisak
A Star Wars Comic #8: The Hunter
Phasma Excerpt Gives Fans First Glimpse At Her Initial Encounter With The First Order
Marvel Comics For November 2017
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017
Jedi Journals: June 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
The Star Wars Show: August 31st 2017
Dubsmash Celebrates Force Friday II With First Ever Global Campaign
The Ultimate Guide To Force Friday II
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Rancho Obi-Wan Gala 2017
Revell: The Last Jedi Lights And Sounds Model Kits For Kids
Spin Master: RC BB-8 Force Friday II Reveal
Hasbro: The Last Jedi Image Gallery

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 254
IndyCast: Episode 253
IndyCast: Episode 252


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE