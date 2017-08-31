Upcoming Birthdays
Propel Launches Elite Star Wars Battle Drones
Posted by Dustin on August 31, 2017 at 08:59 PM CST
“Flying is for droids,” Obi-Wan Kenobi once said – words that have now become a reality for all
fans with the new Collector’s Edition Propel Star Wars drones. From 1st September, also known as “Force Friday,” Propel will be presenting a limited edition range of hand-finished, individually numbered battle drones for collectors which are modelled on classic starfighters of the Star Wars films and enable live air combat games involving up to 12 people at the same time.
Empire or Rebel Alliance?
“For over 40 years now, countless Star Wars fans of all ages have been dreaming about piloting their
very own starfighter and battling against the enemy, and now it is finally possible,” said Darren Matloff,
CEO of Propel. “We have developed and incorporated over 5 new patent-pending technologies into
these drones to guarantee a truly immersive user experience for the fans. With the new features, you
can now battle against others with a system that records, combines and compares your performance
against fellow Star Wars fans. “
The T-65 X-wing Starfighter, Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced x1 and a 74-Z Speeder Bike comprise what
will be the first edition in a series of high-performance battle drones launched by Propel to bring the
ultimate flight experience to Star Wars fans in over 25 countries. All three quadrocopters boast flying
speeds of more than 50 km/h and a whole raft of technical innovations, such as Li-Fi technology which
is integrated in a drone and enables a new dimension in “real-time play”.
The Propel Star Wars drones also feature integrated flight control algorithms for various types of high-
precision multiplayer air battles, including a new T Mode (Training Mode) for first-time flyers, which creates an invisible aura around you and makes the drone easier to control. Special manoeuvres like corkscrew rolls in forward flight and innovative reverse propulsion drone technology enable the craft to reproduce the famous flight action in Star Wars and maximise the fun and thrill of flying for the pilots. The only thing left to do is select the model and choose between the Empire or the Rebels.
Calling all collectors: this edition packs a punch
This first quadrocopter edition comes in a presentation box with a wax seal and a three-dimensional
scale model of the craft on the front. When the top of the box is opened, the box lights up and various
soundbites as well as the Star Wars theme are played through speakers which are integrated in the
box. Each box and drone has a unique serial number.
Companion App
Propel will also be launching a companion app on 1st September, which will be regularly updated. The
initial release will be a flight simulator with 34 training modes train you from cadet to admiral status,
the app syncs your remote controller (hand device) to your phone via Bluetooth and movement mimics
the actual live flight experience allowing you to perfect your performance, before taking on others in
battle.
The app also includes an innovative IAT “intelligent awareness technology” which during real time
game play battles, at any point in time knows your exact position in the game and coaches you how to
win the battle and defeat others.
The entire range is supported by Propel customer care. A promise of unlimited parts replacement for
12 months and free customer service 24/7.
US Product Information:
MSRP: $179 USD
Retailers: Target, Best Buy, Staples, Walmart, Bed Bath and Beyond, Brookstone, Academy Sports, JC Penny, Barnes & Noble
Available in stores: September 1, 2017
Age: 14+