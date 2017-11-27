Preview: Star Wars Insider Icons Of The Galaxy
Posted by Dustin on November 27, 2017 at 04:56 PM CST
From StarWars.com
:
Star Wars Insider: Icons of the Galaxy, coming January 8, 2018, collects some of the magazine’s biggest features in recent years. Among the many articles included are interviews with Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, a comprehensive look at the legendary Marvel comic-book adaptation of the first Star Wars film, and explorations into some of the saga’s most popular characters. So make some room on your Star Wars bookshelf, and get a first look here!