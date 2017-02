​This week, Ryan and Daniel break down the latest collecting news including Force Friday II and the new 40th anniversary figures from Hasbro.​Then Ryan and Daniel are joined by Johnamarie Macias from TheWookieeGunner.com to talk about the Han Solo cast photo and production announcement as well as the importance of diversity in Star Wars.​The guys then break down 'Legacy of Mandalore' and discus the future of Rebels.