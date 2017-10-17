Official Title Revealed - Solo: A Star Wars Story
Posted by Dustin on October 17, 2017 at 11:19 AM CST
From StarWars.com
:
OFFICIAL NAME FOR THE UNTITLED HAN SOLO FILM REVEALED
DIRECTOR RON HOWARD WRAPS SHOOTING AND ANNOUNCES THE MOVIE’S MUCH-ANTICIPATED TITLE.
It’s time to set your hyperspace coordinates.
In a surprise announcement today, director Ron Howard revealed the official name of the untitled Han Solo film: Solo: A Star Wars Story. The announcement came in a post in which the acclaimed filmmaker (with a little help from an anonymous Wookiee) thanked his cast and crew as principal photography wrapped.
Check out his special message below:
Howard has documented his experience making Solo: A Star Wars Story on Twitter and Instagram throughout production — with everything from photos with cast members to teases of vehicle controls to shots of his morning coffee.
Solo: A Star Wars Story, set prior to the events of the original Star Wars trilogy, is slated for release on May 25, 2018.
Punch it.