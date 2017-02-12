Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
2/14 - Simon Pegg
2/14 - Toby Philpott
2/16 - Doug Chiang













Nissan's X-Wing-Themed Rogue
Posted by Dustin on February 12, 2017 at 02:13 PM CST
From Car & Driver:

With another Star Wars movie coming out at the end of 2017, it only makes sense for Nissan to continue pushing its partnership with the galactic giant. A few companies, like Uber’s stormtrooper-themed Dodge Chargers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Star Wars–themed ads, have tried to feed off the hype of one of the biggest brands in entertainment history. But Nissan hooked the biggest deal as an official partner centered around last year’s release, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That was once again on display at the Chicago auto show with an X-Wing fighter–themed Rogue.

Nissan had previously introduced the 2017 Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition at the Los Angeles auto show last fall, going all out with stormtroopers, a half-scale replica of a TIE fighter, and two one-off Rogues. One was themed like an orange X-Wing pilot’s jumpsuit, and the other was the vehicle you see above, themed like the X-Wing fighter itself. Nissan’s actual Chicago show debut was the Titan King Cab, but let’s be real: This is way more fun and interesting.

Sitting under a giant inflatable Death Star replica, the X-Rogue was wrapped to look grimy and battle tested, sprouted fake thrusters and blasters, and had a functioning astromech droid on top. Custom wheels and side mirrors projecting Rebel Alliance logos topped off the package. Although the Rogue doesn’t quite live up to the starfighter’s reputation for speed and firepower, it played the part well. The special vehicle is not for sale (duh), but that’s why Nissan made the Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition, which comes complete with a Death Trooper helmet. Between this, the Lego Batmobile, and Chrysler’s jungle gym, the Chicago auto show is shaping up to be a great place for the kids.

Click here for the full report and more photos!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
** Snappy replies to Star Wars quotes **
The Fanon Thread | Fanon AU Challenge REMINDER: Stories due in TWO DAYS! (Feb. 13)
The (un)Official NFL Discussion Thread
General Theory of Lightsaber Color
60+ Years of James Bond 007
Federer Era - Still Not Over Yet
Lol @ Animated Gifs here
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Gentle Giant Ltd: Finn Mini Bust Up For Pre-Order
Kotobukiya Gives Rogue One K-2SO ARTFX+ Statue Light Up Eyes
eBay Today #1584: LEGO Star Wars Video Games Developer's Reward
Hasbro: Rogue One Rapid Fire Imperial AT-ACT Further Reduced At Toys "R" Us Canada
Hasbro Announces The Black Series Centerpiece & Titanium Figures!
Marvel News: The Screaming Citadel
Kotobukiya:BB-8 Mascot Chopsticks
Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive