Nissan's X-Wing-Themed Rogue
Posted by Dustin on February 12, 2017 at 02:13 PM CST
From Car & Driver
:
Click here for the full report and more photos
With another Star Wars movie coming out at the end of 2017, it only makes sense for Nissan to continue pushing its partnership with the galactic giant. A few companies, like Uber’s stormtrooper-themed Dodge Chargers and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ Star Wars–themed ads, have tried to feed off the hype of one of the biggest brands in entertainment history. But Nissan hooked the biggest deal as an official partner centered around last year’s release, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That was once again on display at the Chicago auto show with an X-Wing fighter–themed Rogue.
Nissan had previously introduced the 2017 Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition at the Los Angeles auto show last fall, going all out with stormtroopers, a half-scale replica of a TIE fighter, and two one-off Rogues. One was themed like an orange X-Wing pilot’s jumpsuit, and the other was the vehicle you see above, themed like the X-Wing fighter itself. Nissan’s actual Chicago show debut was the Titan King Cab, but let’s be real: This is way more fun and interesting.
Sitting under a giant inflatable Death Star replica, the X-Rogue was wrapped to look grimy and battle tested, sprouted fake thrusters and blasters, and had a functioning astromech droid on top. Custom wheels and side mirrors projecting Rebel Alliance logos topped off the package. Although the Rogue doesn’t quite live up to the starfighter’s reputation for speed and firepower, it played the part well. The special vehicle is not for sale (duh), but that’s why Nissan made the Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition, which comes complete with a Death Trooper helmet. Between this, the Lego Batmobile, and Chrysler’s jungle gym, the Chicago auto show is shaping up to be a great place for the kids.
