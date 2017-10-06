Upcoming Birthdays
New Thrawn Title Announced!
Posted by Dustin on October 6, 2017 at 08:59 PM CST
Timothy Zahn spoke today at NYCC and announced the news near the end of the panel.




New Thrawn Title Announced!
