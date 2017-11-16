New Star Wars Knitted Christmas Sweaters Are Here
Posted by Dustin on November 16, 2017 at 10:38 AM CST
16th November 2017 – Merchoid has today revealed three brand new officially licensed Star Wars themed Christmas Sweaters. The designs are avaliable Merchoid and integrate fan favorite characters and scenes from the Star Wars movies into three festive knitted sweaters.
Headlining the range is the Star Wars: Happy Hoth-idays Christmas Sweater. An ice blue and steel grey design based on the infamous battle of Hoth, it features towering AT-AT walkers taking on brave Rebel craft as they fight in vain to protect their remote echo base. The snowy scene blends a traditional fairisle design with the rebel alliance emblem and has a plain blue back.
The ‘Rebel Invaders’ Christmas Sweater features the Rebel Alliance in a Christmas tree formation taking on the might of the Imperial Army headed up by the gigantic looming Death Star. The sweater features all this ships that defeated the Death Star at the Battle of Yavin (18 X-wings, 8 Y-wings, 2 Prototype A-Wings and the Milllenium Falcon)
Completing the line up is the ‘This is My Jolly Face’ Christmas Sweater. Darth Vader takes centre stage in this fun, festive design with the slogan “This is my jolly face” surrounds him with the mark of the Imperial army.
