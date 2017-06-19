HOME
New Image Of Kylo Ren, Snoke, Finn And More!
June 19, 2017
June 19, 2017
at 08:11 PM CST
LEGO just doesn't seem to be able to plug this recent leak of new product from The Last Jedi. Here are four more images showing off Kylo Ren, Finn, Snoke, and even BB-9E with his First Order officer buddy.
