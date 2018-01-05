It's interesting how the Solo artwork that was leaked the other day
was quickly shot down by LFL & Disney as "not ours", yet here it is on the new LEGO packaging for the sets supporting the film. Also, check out the image for the new (old) Falcon!
75207 Imperial Patrol Battle Pack
75209 Han Solo Landspeeder
75210 XXXXXXX Landspeeder
75211 Imperial TIE Fighter
75212 Kessel Run Millenium Falcon
75535 Han Solo Buildable Figure
Starring Alden Ehrenreich as the eponymously titled smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo, and Emilia Clarke, Solo
: A Star Wars Story
gets a general worldwide release on 25 May, 2018.
