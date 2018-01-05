Probe
New Han Solo LEGO Sets Confirm New Falcon
Posted by Dustin on January 5, 2018 at 12:55 PM CST
It's interesting how the Solo artwork that was leaked the other day was quickly shot down by LFL & Disney as "not ours", yet here it is on the new LEGO packaging for the sets supporting the film. Also, check out the image for the new (old) Falcon!



75207 Imperial Patrol Battle Pack


75209 Han Solo Landspeeder


75210 XXXXXXX Landspeeder


75211 Imperial TIE Fighter


75212 Kessel Run Millenium Falcon


75535 Han Solo Buildable Figure


Starring Alden Ehrenreich as the eponymously titled smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo, and Emilia Clarke, Solo: A Star Wars Story gets a general worldwide release on 25 May, 2018.

The full line of LEGO Star Wars sets are available to buy at LEGOshop.com now, and range in price from US$9.99 to $799.99.

