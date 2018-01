75207 Imperial Patrol Battle Pack

75209 Han Solo Landspeeder

75210 XXXXXXX Landspeeder

75211 Imperial TIE Fighter

75212 Kessel Run Millenium Falcon

75535 Han Solo Buildable Figure

It's interesting how the Solo artwork that was leaked the other day was quickly shot down by LFL & Disney as "not ours", yet here it is on the new LEGO packaging for the sets supporting the film. Also, check out the image for the new (old) Falcon!Starring Alden Ehrenreich as the eponymously titled smuggler, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo, and Emilia Clarke,gets a general worldwide release on 25 May, 2018.The full line of LEGOsets are available to buy at LEGOshop.com now, and range in price from US$9.99 to $799.99.