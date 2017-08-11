Upcoming Birthdays
Netflix In Talks To Keep Marvel And Star Wars Films
Posted by Dustin on August 11, 2017 at 05:13 PM CST
From Reuters:

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) is in "active discussions" with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) about keeping Marvel and "Star Wars" films after 2019, when new Disney and Pixar movies will stop appearing on the streaming service, a senior executive said late on Thursday.

Disney announced on Tuesday that it was pulling new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix, starting with new releases in 2019. It will start putting the movies on a new Disney-branded online service that year.

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told analysts the company had not yet decided where it would distribute superhero films from Marvel Studios and movies from "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm, which the company owns, at that time.

Netflix is still in discussions with Disney about retaining rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm releases after 2019, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters.
