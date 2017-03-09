Upcoming Birthdays
Luke's First Line From The Last Jedi!
Posted by Dustin on March 9, 2017 at 06:20 AM CST
The first footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been shown to Disney shareholders at the company's annual meeting. Daniel Miller, a Los Angeles Times reporter was there and reveals what he saw and heard in the following tweets.











UPDATE: More detail on the sizzle reel from /FILM.

  • An interior shot from Star Wars: The Last Jedi featuring Luke Skywalker (in some sort of cave or maybe one of the stone huts seen on his island?) saying “Who are you?”
  • Poe Dameron in his X-Wing yelling “It’s now or never” as it cuts back to BB-8.
  • Fighters flying through a line-up of the Resistance fleet – had a feel similar to Rogue One over Scarif.
  • Chewbacca roars.
  • A shot of Captain Phasma.
  • Finn dressed as a First Order Officer on the bridge of a First Order ship. Actress Kelly Marie Tran was standing to Finn’s left, also dressed in a First Order uniform.
  • Several shots of Rey igniting and spinning Luke’s lightsaber.
  • Rey’s hand, in slow motion, with all five fingertips touching the ground and pebbles and dirt hovering around her hand.
  • Leia turning to the camera with a hologram of the fleet behind her
  • An X-wing flying into a hangar, possibly the Resistance’s since it looked like another X-wing was parked there – with the nose of the X-wing flaring/popping upwards as the X-wing braked quickly in the air.
  • There was also a wide shot of the island, with Rey out on the point of a ridge practicing with her lightsaber as Luke is farther up the ridge, looking down towards her.

