The first footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been shown to Disney shareholders at the company's annual meeting. Daniel Miller, a Los Angeles Times reporter was there and reveals what he saw and heard in the following tweets.
UPDATE:
More detail on the sizzle reel from /FILM
.
An interior shot from Star Wars: The Last Jedi featuring Luke Skywalker (in some sort of cave or maybe one of the stone huts seen on his island?) saying “Who are you?”
Poe Dameron in his X-Wing yelling “It’s now or never” as it cuts back to BB-8.
Fighters flying through a line-up of the Resistance fleet – had a feel similar to Rogue One over Scarif.
Chewbacca roars.
A shot of Captain Phasma.
Finn dressed as a First Order Officer on the bridge of a First Order ship. Actress Kelly Marie Tran was standing to Finn’s left, also dressed in a First Order uniform.
Several shots of Rey igniting and spinning Luke’s lightsaber.
Rey’s hand, in slow motion, with all five fingertips touching the ground and pebbles and dirt hovering around her hand.
Leia turning to the camera with a hologram of the fleet behind her
An X-wing flying into a hangar, possibly the Resistance’s since it looked like another X-wing was parked there – with the nose of the X-wing flaring/popping upwards as the X-wing braked quickly in the air.
There was also a wide shot of the island, with Rey out on the point of a ridge practicing with her lightsaber as Luke is farther up the ridge, looking down towards her.