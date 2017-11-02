Learn More About Rose From The Last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on November 2, 2017 at 07:06 PM CST
Entertainment Weekly's Anthony Breznican recently spoke with Kelly Marie Tran. Here's a brief snippet:
Working in the background of the Resistance, fixing the machines that battle on the front lines, this new character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi isn’t worried about feelings. She has a job to do. And when necessary, she can be a blunt instrument.Full Story here at EW!
“Something that I really like about Rose, she’s sort of always on a mission. She is a very practical person, she’s very pragmatic,” says Kelly Marie Tran, the actress plucked from web comedies and late-night sketches to join the galaxy far, far away.
In the image below from the Dec. 15 film, she and Finn (John Boyega) are piloting a craft to the casino city of Canto Bight, an interstellar Monaco full of high-rollers and dirty-dealers. Neither the ex-Stormtrooper (who’s still wearing Poe Dameron’s hand-me-downs) nor the grubby mechanic in her dust-and-oil-stained jumpsuit belong amid such glamour.