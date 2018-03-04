TheForce.net
TheForce.net
John Williams

John Williams Calling It Quits After Star Wars: Episode IX

Posted by Dustin on March 4, 2018 at 07:41 AM CST

In a recent interview on Los Angeles radio station KUSC, John Williams revealed that he's most likely done with the Star Wars franchise after he composes the upcoming final installment, Star Wars: Episode IX.

"J.J. Abrams is preparing [Episode IX] that I will hopefully do next year for him," said Williams. "It will round up the series of nine that will be quite enough for me. Disney will take it further and they will probably continue on to do Star Wars for decades. So I think it’s all good."



At 86 years young I think the man has earned the right to a little R&R!

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
