Jedi Journals: Aftermath-Empire's End Microcast

Posted by Dustin on at 08:44 PM CST

As a special treat, Chris and Jay are back to give you their thoughts on the last book in the Aftermath trilogy by Chuck Wendig, Aftermath: Empire's End. Likes, dislikes, fun moments and feedback. It's all here on this special Jedi Journals Microcast!



Give a listen below!