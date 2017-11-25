Posted by Dustin on November 25, 2017 at 09:32 PM CST
In this 10th anniversary special we get together in a round table at an actual round table as I speak with Mitch, Joe and Keith in New York, Laird in Orlando and catch up with some listeners in Disneyland, Connecticut and Walt Disney World as we share in some Indy adventures, random discussions, become an extra in the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular and also have an anniversary contest! We also have the regular news, trivia and Chris A is back with another instalment of IJ in the UK!
DISCLAIMER Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...
This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.
ABOUT US TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com.
AFFILIATES TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.
If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!