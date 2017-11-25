Listen Now!

Show Notes For November 20th, 2017

In this 10th anniversary special we get together in a round table at an actual round table as I speak with Mitch, Joe and Keith in New York, Laird in Orlando and catch up with some listeners in Disneyland, Connecticut and Walt Disney World as we share in some Indy adventures, random discussions, become an extra in the Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular and also have an anniversary contest! We also have the regular news, trivia and Chris A is back with another instalment of IJ in the UK!