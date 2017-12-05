Her Universe Now Available On ShopDisney.com
Posted by Dustin on December 5, 2017 at 07:56 PM CST
Los Angeles, CA – December 5, 2017 – Fans rejoice - Her Universe, a collection of women’s apparel for the ultimate fangirl, is now available on shopDisney.com, a new one-stop-shop e-commerce destination, at www.shopdisney.com/brands/her-universe , and will be available at all Disney store locations across the country on December 15. The collection features dresses, jackets, sweaters, cardigans, skirts and tops inspired by Star Wars and Marvel. Several Star Wars designs can only be purchased on shopDisney.com.
Her Universe is a leading fangirl fashion company and lifestyle brand created by Ashley Eckstein who is also known to fans as the voice of Ahsoka Tano on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.
“As a self-professed Disney super fan, Disney store has been my go-to shopping destination for years,” said Eckstein. “Disney makes dreams come true and I’m thrilled to have Her Universe available online at shopDisney.com and Disney stores. Fans can expect more exciting and exclusive collaborations ahead -this is only the beginning!"
In addition to the Star Wars and Marvel lines, shopDisney.com will also carry the new Haunted Mansion and Alice in Wonderland Her Universe dresses. These pieces are available as part of The Dress Shop collection, an apparel and accessories collection created especially for Disney Parks.
The newly launched shopDisney site offers an unparalleled assortment of Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel products across categories that include fashion, accessories, toys and home, and features best-in-class brands, as well as original and authentic products from Disney Parks and Disney store. Her Universe is now available online at shopDisney.com and will be available at all Disney stores across the U.S starting December 15.