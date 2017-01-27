Upcoming Birthdays
Posted by Dustin on January 27, 2017 at 10:58 AM CST
We've just received notice that the free email service used to host the free Fan Force email system will be shutting its doors soon. Please read below and take the appropriate action.

EVERYONE.NET CHANGE OF PUBLISHER MAIL SERVICE

Dear Publisher Mail Partner,

Upon final review, Everyone.net will be ending access for free web mail accounts to the Publisher Mail (formerly Sponsored Mail) service on Thursday, March 23rd, 2017. Subscribers to Mail Plus Total Protection will continue to have access and will not be impacted. Free Publisher Mail users will be given the option to subscribe to Mail Plus Total Protection to continue using their email service.

Prior to this on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 free Publisher Mail users will have their ability to send email through web mail disabled. Free Publisher Mail users will be notified of the upcoming changes through web mail.

This change is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce email abuse and improve security. Thank you for choosing Everyone.net.

Sincerely,

The Everyone.net Support Team

