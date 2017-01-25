Upcoming Birthdays
Find Out More About Jyn Erso In Rebel Rising
Posted by Dustin on January 25, 2017 at 07:13 PM CST
Fans of Jyn Erso from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will find out more about this character in Rebel Rising which was written by Beth Revis, and will be available on May 2, 2017.

Synopsis:
“When Jyn Erso was five years old, her mother was murdered and her father taken from her to serve the Empire. But despite the loss of her parents she is not completely alone—Saw Gerrera, a man willing to go to any extremes necessary in order to resist Imperial tyranny, takes her in as his own, and gives her not only a home but all the abilities and resources she needs to become a rebel herself.

Jyn dedicates herself to the cause—and the man. But fighting alongside Saw and his people brings with it danger and the question of just how far Jyn is willing to go as one of Saw’s soldiers. When she faces an unthinkable betrayal that shatters her world, Jyn will have to pull the pieces of herself back together and figure out what she truly believes in…and who she can really trust.


Read Chapters One and Two right here online!

