Fan Film: Looking For Leia
Posted by Dustin on May 11, 2017 at 10:49 AM CST
LOOKING FOR LEIA features interviews with an intergenerational and culturally diverse group of female fans who discuss their entry point into the Star Wars universe (original trilogy, prequels, animated series, comics, Extended Universe/Legends, video games, new trilogy, and stand-alone films), as well as film buffs and cultural critics, cosplayers and gamers, artists and authors. The film reaches beyond Princess Leia to discuss how female characters and fans have shaped and expanded the Star Wars universe, and how these stories speak to experiences of gender resilience and resistance.

