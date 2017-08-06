Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/4 - Ian Liston
8/11 - Ian McDiarmid

Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results

Days Past - A Star Wars Fan Film
Posted by Dustin on August 6, 2017 at 10:09 AM CST



STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The Last Jedi Poster Designs Leaked!
Clint Howard Gets Cameo In Han Solo Project
Fresh Set Of Eyes Brought In For Star Wars: Episode IX Rewrites
The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
If Mace Survives the Fall, How Does That Change the Rest of Star Wars History?
The US Politics discussion
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Reader’s Choice – The Monthly List of your Favourite Fics | Recommended fics for August 2017 posted!

Dave Filoni Takes Star Wars Rebels To Canada
LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Returns Monday, July 31 To Disney XD!
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 4: Andrew Kishino (Saw Gerrera)
Mace Windu #1 - Action Figure Variant
The Star Wars Show For July 26th
A Star Wars Comic #7: No Emotion
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: July 2017
Jedi Journals: June 2017
Jedi Journals: Aftermath-Empire's End Microcast

New Star Wars: Sectrets Of The Empire Hyper-Reality Experience Coming
Star Wars: Battlefront II presentation at D23 Expo 2017
Lightsaber Augmented Reality 'Jedi Challenges' Announced At D23 Expo 2017
Days Past - A Star Wars Fan Film
Podcast 66: Episode 112 - The Final Show
Dave Filoni Takes Star Wars Rebels To Canada
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: 30497 First Order Heavy Assault Walker Spotted
LEGO: Scarif Stormtooper Polybag US Offer
Hasbro: Forces of Destiny Out In Force At Retail
LEGO: Ideas 2017 Second Results Announced


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE