Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)













Daisy Ridley Ambushed By Josh Gad And His Celebrity Posse
Posted by Dustin on February 20, 2017 at 10:57 AM CST



Related Articles
February 8, 2017  Josh Gad Enlists The Help Of Judi Dench To Get Answers From Daisy Ridley
February 2, 2017  Josh Gad Ambushes Daisy Ridley Again!
January 25, 2017  Josh Gad Ambushes Daisy Ridley About The Last Jedi

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The Sith Empire - Lords of the New Sith Order - Continuing to put the Laughter into Manslaughter!
What is your latest purchase?
The Arcs that were not
Quoting game
***OFFICIAL*** Comics Thread
The Last Jedi panel..Friday 4/14
Star Wars Rebels Season 3 Discussion (Spoilers Allowed)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
DE News: LEGO Star Wars Magazine - Issue 21 Out Now
Toy Fair 2017: Official Images Of Hasbro The Black Series Reveals
Toy Fair 2017: Hasbro Fan Media Event
Toy Fair 2017: New Star Wars Collectibles In The LEGO Showroom
Official Pix: Anthony Daniels Private Autograph Pre-Order & Send-In
Hasbro: Star Wars The Black Series 40th Anniversary Wave 1 Up For Pre-Order
Toy Fair 2017: Kotobukiya Reveals New Star Wars Collectibles
Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive