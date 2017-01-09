Source: The Washington DC Metro Area Star Wars
Collecting Club
DCSWCC ANNOUNCES SEVENTH CHARITY PIN
The Washington DC Metro Area Star Wars Collecting Club (DCSWCC) wishes to announce their seventh biannual charity lapel pin. The 2017 pin features beloved droid BB-8 projecting a missing map section including the club’s signature Washington Monument. Seventh in the series of high-quality cloisonné pins, and officially licensed by Lucasfilm Ltd., each pin is individually stamped and numbered – only 500 will ever be made!
All proceeds benefit the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. TAPS offers compassionate care to all those grieving the death of a loved one who served in the United States Armed Forces. Since 1994, TAPS has provided comfort and hope 24 hours a day, seven days a week through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones.
DCSWCC has a rich history of supporting children’s charities in the Washington DC region. Their other charity pins featured Yoda, Chewbacca, the animated Boba Fett, Luke on his tauntaun, R2-D2, and Commander Cody, and have raised over $25,000 for organizations including DC Children’s Hospital, The Children’s Inn at NIH, and Believe in Tomorrow Children’s Foundation.
To order your pins, visit http://store.dcswcc.org today!
DCSWCC is one of the largest and most active collecting clubs in America, with over 40 members. The club meets monthly and holds special events throughout the year such as socials, picnics, and “Roadshow” appraisal events. For more information, visit the club website at http://www.dcswcc.org