Probe
Droid
Poll
How Do You Rank Star Wars: The Last Jedi?
5 Lightsabers
4 Lightsabers
3 Lightsabers
2 Lightsabers
1 Lightsaber
Current Results

John Mollo
Costume Designer John Mollo Passes Away At Age 86
Posted by Dustin on December 30, 2017 at 12:49 PM CST
From The Guardian:

John Mollo, who has died aged 86, received his first credit as costume designer on Star Wars (1977). Until then, he had served as historical adviser, with a special interest in costumes, on films including The Charge of the Light Brigade (1968), Nicholas and Alexandra (1971) and Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon (1975). On the last of these, he was responsible for the authenticity of costumes worn by around 250 soldiers from the Irish army who had been hired as extras to portray the forces of England, Prussia and France in the seven years’ war.

But it was Star Wars that transformed Mollo’s career, as was the case for most of the people who worked on it. The artist Ralph McQuarrie had come up with the original paintings for the characters; it was Mollo’s job to make them a reality. “Though I had the outline, I had to provide the detail,” he said. “In this it was no different to doing, say, an 18th-century subject where the paintings of the time would naturally be one’s inspiration.”

To bring to fruition the chilling industrialised menace of Darth Vader, he sourced materials from three separate areas of the London costumier Bermans – “the ecclesiastical department for a robe, the modern department for a motorcycle suit and the military department for a German helmet and gas mask. We cobbled it all together, and there was Darth Vader.” The director, George Lucas, had detailed ideas about the film’s costumes and colour scheme, preferring worn-looking materials and basic patterning (whites and fawns for the heroes, blacks and greys for the villains, with the exception of the Stormtroopers) so that the costumes should not draw attention to themselves. “Colour is very, very difficult to use in costumes,” Mollo noted. “Bright colours don’t work well on film, particularly reds and blues. George always goes for the authentic.”

His work on Star Wars won Mollo the first of two Academy awards; the second was for Gandhi (1982), Richard Attenborough’s best picture winner, which he shared with Bhanu Athaiya. Accepting that first Oscar, Mollo pointed out that his creations were “really not so much costumes as a bit of plumbing and general automobile engineering”. His services were retained for the first Star Wars sequel, The Empire Strikes Back (1980), though with another director, (Irvin Kershner), in charge this time, and Lucas, with whom he had collaborated closely and happily, not always available for consultation. As such, this was a less fulfilling experience. “I was very glad when it was over,” he said.


Special thanks to LAJ_FETT, our TFN Forum Tech Admin for the heads up!

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
The Forcecast: December 22nd-The Last Jedi Review Part 2
The Forcecast: December 18th-The Last Jedi Review Part 1

John Williams Set To Write The Theme For Solo
The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
New Han Solo Promo Art Showing Up

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Free Association Thread.
The Last Jedi - Visual Dictionary by Pablo Hidalgo (Spoilers)
Who handles Star Wars better? George Lucas or Disney? (Discussion)
Let's get it on!: The Mixed Martial Arts Discussion Thread

The Women Who Run The Star Wars Universe
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
TFN Review: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Visual Dictionary From DK
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
TFN Review: Phasma By Delilah S. Dawson From Del Rey Books
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Disney Files Lawsuit Over Sabacc
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion!
Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Announces New Content Inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Forcecast: December 29th-The Last Jedi Review Part 3
A Hero's Journey - Luke Skywalker
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: 2018 Sets Available To Buy On Shop@Home!
Kotobukiya Photo Archive: First Order Stormtrooper FN-2199 ARTFX+ Model Kit Statue
Bandai Hobby: Perfect Grade Millennium Falcon Update
Kotobukiya Photo Archive: Rey & Finn ARTFX+ Model Kit Statue Two Pack

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 258
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE