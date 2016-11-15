UPDATED!
- Now Available On Facebook!
- As part of their collaboration with the highly anticipated film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
," Verizon invites consumers to view Rogue One
: Recon - A Star Wars
360 created by Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB. The in-store content is a short, immersive 360 experience available exclusively at 1,400 Verizon stores across the country on Samsung Gear VR Headsets starting today, Thursday, Nov. 10, until Sunday, Nov. 13. It will be released widely on Verizon's Facebook page Nov. 14.