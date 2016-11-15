Upcoming Birthdays
Check Out The Rogue One: Recon 360 Experience Starting Today
Posted by Dustin on November 15, 2016 at 06:14 AM CST
UPDATED! - Now Available On Facebook! - As part of their collaboration with the highly anticipated film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," Verizon invites consumers to view Rogue One: Recon - A Star Wars 360 created by Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB. The in-store content is a short, immersive 360 experience available exclusively at 1,400 Verizon stores across the country on Samsung Gear VR Headsets starting today, Thursday, Nov. 10, until Sunday, Nov. 13. It will be released widely on Verizon's Facebook page Nov. 14.
