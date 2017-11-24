IN THE INFAMOUS CASINO CITY OF CANTO BIGHT, ONE CITIZEN'S LUCK IS ABOUT TO CHANGE. NOT NECESSARILY FOR THE BETTER.
In Canto Bight, Lexo Sooger kept his head down. Didn’t get involved. As the city’s finest masseur, he would often learn his rich clients’ deepest secrets. But he always stayed neutral. That’s about to change.
In “Hear Nothing, See Nothing, Say Nothing,” a novella by Rae Carson in the upcoming Canto Bight book, a corrupt politician has big plans for Lexo Sooger: become an informant for the city’s elite, or his adopted daughter pays the price. To save her, Lexo has to rely on a particular set of skills from a past he wishes he could forget.
In StarWars.com's exclusive excerpt from the audiobook edition of Canto Bight, Lexo meets with a customer, mindful of his personal motto, which has served him well…
Coming December 5 and available for pre-order now, Canto Bight — named for the casino city from Star Wars: The Last Jedi — is a collection of four interconnected novella-length adventures of the exotic aliens and creatures who frequent the locale. Book your trip now.
