Barnes And Noble Exclusive Reveals Two New Star Wars Characters

Posted by Dustin on at 10:23 AM CST

Two characters from the upcoming Empire's End novel will have exclusive posters available at Barnes and Noble. The posters are part of an exclusive set offered to fans who purchase the final book in the Aftermath trilogy, Empire's End. The characters revealed on the posters are Rebel Norra Wexley and Imperial Rae Sloane. Click the images above for a better view!