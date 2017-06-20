Background On Amy Hennig's Visceral Star Wars Game
Posted by Dustin on June 20, 2017 at 08:37 PM CST
From MSW
:
The story for the game as I’ve heard it sounds very complex and practically film quality in totality. The hero’s connection to the main story is strong and the structure is pretty tight overall. The story takes place after A New Hope and just before The Empire Strikes Back. Click here for so much more in the full article
We’ve been told that Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, The Riches, the Originals, Supernatural, Gotham and writer of Visceral’s Star Wars game) is playing “Dodger.” Dodger isn’t his real name. He was forced into the criminal underworld when he “dodged” the draft into Imperial service, leaving home on very bad terms. When he decided to run he became wanted by the Empire and basically went into hiding in the seedy underbelly of the galaxy. He learned to be charming and how to talk fast. However, his life got a lot worse after the destruction of his home world of Alderaan and he found himself on a wanted “survivors list” held by the Empire (a story idea which popped up in Marvel’s Leia comic series).
