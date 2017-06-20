Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
8/4 - Ian Liston













Background On Amy Hennig's Visceral Star Wars Game
Posted by Dustin on June 20, 2017 at 08:37 PM CST
From MSW:
The story for the game as I’ve heard it sounds very complex and practically film quality in totality. The hero’s connection to the main story is strong and the structure is pretty tight overall. The story takes place after A New Hope and just before The Empire Strikes Back.

We’ve been told that Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys, The Riches, the Originals, Supernatural, Gotham and writer of Visceral’s Star Wars game) is playing “Dodger.” Dodger isn’t his real name. He was forced into the criminal underworld when he “dodged” the draft into Imperial service, leaving home on very bad terms. When he decided to run he became wanted by the Empire and basically went into hiding in the seedy underbelly of the galaxy. He learned to be charming and how to talk fast. However, his life got a lot worse after the destruction of his home world of Alderaan and he found himself on a wanted “survivors list” held by the Empire (a story idea which popped up in Marvel’s Leia comic series).


Click here for so much more in the full article!
Related Articles
April 4, 2014  Uncharted Creative Director Joining EA To Direct Visceral's Star Wars Game

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown
The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Hooper McFinney's RPF Bar & Grille 7.5 - "Loving the lens flare since 1977!"
The US Politics discussion
Pro Wrestling Discussion
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)
After Rogue One, what's the best viewing order?
On this date in history...
Out of Bounds (The ELL OOC Thread)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: The Millennium Shroud?
LEGO: The Freemaker Adventures MOC Build
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Mace Windu #1 - Action Figure Variant
ANOVOS: Imperial Shock Trooper Helmet Update
Hasbro: The Black Series Clone Captain Rex Exclusive To Hascon
Join Us On Instagram
Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you think about the new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animated series?
I love them!
I'm 50/50.
This is a waste of time.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive