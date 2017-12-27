A Star Wars Comic is a fan-made monthly anthology series exploring the small moments, characters, and themes of a galaxy, far far away. Each comic is six-pages and they are released on the 25th of every month. I highly recommend you give them a read. So far there's a story about Two-Tubes, IG-88, Mon Mothma, Figrin D'an, and the Death Star battle from inside the space station itself.
The image below is from the most recent issue, a tribute to Carrie Fisher, who passed away one year ago today. Click here to check out the full issue
.