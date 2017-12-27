Probe
Droid
Poll
How Do You Rank Star Wars: The Last Jedi?
5 Lightsabers
4 Lightsabers
3 Lightsabers
2 Lightsabers
1 Lightsaber
Current Results

A Star Wars Comic
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
Posted by Dustin on December 27, 2017 at 05:20 PM CST
A Star Wars Comic is a fan-made monthly anthology series exploring the small moments, characters, and themes of a galaxy, far far away. Each comic is six-pages and they are released on the 25th of every month. I highly recommend you give them a read. So far there's a story about Two-Tubes, IG-88, Mon Mothma, Figrin D'an, and the Death Star battle from inside the space station itself.

The image below is from the most recent issue, a tribute to Carrie Fisher, who passed away one year ago today. Click here to check out the full issue.


The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: December 22nd-The Last Jedi Review Part 2
The Forcecast: December 18th-The Last Jedi Review Part 1
The Forcecast: December 8th-The Last Jedi Is Here

New Han Solo Promo Art Showing Up
A New Hope Obi-Wan Vs. Vader Lightsaber Fight Reimagined
The Forcecast: December 22nd-The Last Jedi Review Part 2

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
At The Movies (film discussion thread)
What is your hobby?
What from the EU are you hoping gets re-canonized?
SOLO: A Star Wars Story - Official Discussion Thread for the Han Solo movie

The Women Who Run The Star Wars Universe
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
TFN Review: Phasma By Delilah S. Dawson From Del Rey Books
Marvel Comics For March 2018
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Disney Files Lawsuit Over Sabacc
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion!
Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Announces New Content Inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi
A Star Wars Comic #12 "Hope"
Star Wars: A New Hope Actor Alfie Curtis Dies
Fan Film: The Lost Starfighter
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Kotobukiya Photo Archive: Emperor Palpatine ARTFX+ Model Kit Statue
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi BB-8 2-In-1 Mega Playset
ANOVOS: First Order Flametrooper Helmet Accessory
12 Days Of Sideshow Announces Yoda Legendary Scale Figure

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 258
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE