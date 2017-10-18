Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

runDisney: Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend - The Light Side Cancelled
Posted by Chris on October 18, 2017 at 02:37 PM CST
For the better part of a year, runners and fans have been waiting for the much anticipated general registration to open up for the annual Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend - The Light Side held each January in Anaheim, CA. Today, runDisney announced that because of current and future construction plans, they would be putting any and all future running events on hiatus starting in 2018. No time table was given for when they would resume race events at Disneyland Resort.

Past participants were sent an email link in late January of this year, just after the 2017 race weekend was complete inviting them to sign up for the 2018 event and pre-order all of the exclusive race merchandise which many took advantage of. In an email to those runners, runDisney confirmed that they would be sending out refunds to everyone.

This is unfortunate for many reasons, but maybe most importantly, it means that the coveted Kessel Run Challenge & Coast To Coast Challenge medals will be unavailable until they decide to resume racing on both coasts again. With only the Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend - The Dark Side scheduled now for The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, FL next April, the required Light Side Challenge & Dark Side (now First Order) Challenge can't be complete which is how one obtains the beautiful Kessel Run Challenge medal.

If you were hoping to participate in the Light Side Weekend in 2018, I would encourage you to consider the Dark Side Weekend which is still open for registration at this time. The Star Wars Kids Races, Star Wars Darkside 5K, Star Wars First Order Challenge (10K & Half Marathon) and the Star Wars Half Marathon are all still available. With news of the Light Side Weekend being cancelled, the Dark Side Weekend could sell out much quicker now, so don't delay.
Related Articles
April 27, 2017  runDisney: 2nd Annual Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend - The Dark Side In Review
February 2, 2017  runDisney: 3rd Annual Star Wars Half Marathon - The Light Side Weekend In Review
January 12, 2017  Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend - The Light Side Merchandise
November 10, 2016  runDisney: Star Wars - The Light Side & The Dark Side Half Marathon Weekend Updates
April 23, 2016  runDisney: Inaugural Star Wars Half Marathon - The Dark Side Weekend Wrap Up

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
The Forcecast: October 6th-How Long Is Too Long?
The Forcecast: September 29th-Diego Luna

Official Title Revealed - Solo: A Star Wars Story
What Porgs Could've Sounded Like
Ron Howard Introduces Tag And Bink From Han Solo Set

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
[Official Info] Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera) in Rogue One
Free Association Thread.
X-wing Series Fan Club: Home of the Dancing Gamorrean
is Vader's birth a mistake of Obi-Wan and Yoda?

TFN Rebels Review: Heroes Of Mandalore Parts 1 & 2
Rebels Recon: Inside Heroes Of Mandalore, Parts One And Two
Star Wars Rebels - Heroes of Mandalore: The Weapon Exists
Ron Howard Introduces Tag And Bink From Han Solo Set
NYCC Round Up!
New Thrawn Title Announced!
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017

Sony Announces Two Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 Bundles
Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire
This Is Star Wars Battlefront 2
What Porgs Could've Sounded Like
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
Science And Star Wars: Bacta Tanks And Carbonite
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
BBTS Sponsor News: Takara Transformers, DC, Marvel, BSG, Star Trek, Dragon Ball Z, Suicide Squad, Hot Toys & More!
runDisney: Star Wars Half Marathon Weekend - The Light Side Cancelled
Kotobukiya Photo Archive: First Order Snowtrooper & Flametrooper ARTFX+ Model Kit Two Pack
ANOVOS: Sabine Wren Helmet Accessory Is Up!

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE