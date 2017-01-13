Woody Harrelson Confirms Mentor Role
Posted by Dustin on January 13, 2017 at 09:49 AM CST
From Collider
:
But Harrelson also spoke briefly about joining the Star Wars universe, which was just confirmed yesterday:
“It’s mind-blowing. I can’t really…you know, I never would’ve imagined that I’d get this opportunity so I’m really pumped about it. I really like those directors [Phil Lord and Chris Miller], I think they’re really great. You know let’s face it, almost any movie if the director’s great then the movie has a shot, but if they’re not obviously you’ve got very little chance of a good movie. I just feel great to be a part of that. What a cool thing.”
While the actor had to remain mum about specifics, he did confirm that he does indeed play a mentor to young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich:
“I don’t think the Force is allowing me to talk about this. They want me to keep pretty mum so I better not say too much about it. They’re pretty top secret about the script and the story… It’ll be cool to be mentoring Han Solo, that will be cool.”
Filming on Han Solo is aiming to get underway next month, but Lucasfilm keeps a pretty tight lid on those Star Wars movies so don’t expect many more details until the film’s release in 2018.