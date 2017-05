Win A Free Set Of Star Wars Tiki's From ThinkGeek!

Posted by Dustin on at 07:28 PM CST

TheForce.net and ThinkGeek have teamed up to give away two sets of the cool new Star Wars Tiki's! To enter, post a selfie to Twitter from Star Wars Celebration in front of TheForce.net & Rebelscum.com booth and tag us with @theforcenet and use hashtag #Thinkgeektiki. Two winners will be chosen at random Monday morning after the show!