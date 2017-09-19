Mark Hamill has been known to mess with fans before but the most recent flub seems to be more legit as the actor has removed the tweet in question. However, the power of the interwebs lets fans see what transpired yesterday via screenshot when one fan mentioned how great it would be to see a new trailer for The Last Jedi.
Mark mentions to tune in to Monday Night Football on October 9th.... And then the reply was removed.
Mark's comments, combined with a very similar final trailer launch used for The Force Awakens
makes us believe this is when we will see the last and final trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi
.
Let's hope we get some confirmation soon!