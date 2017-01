“And if what might be regarded as unseemly haste, Disney is negotiating with the actor’s estate over her continued appearance in the franchise. If Disney gets the go-ahead, Carrie Fisher will join Peter Cushing…”

BBC Newsnight recently aired a program about CGI with a heavy focus on Rogue One. In the clip the following was revealed...I'm not too sure how you feel about this but I for one am not happy at the thought.For more details on this check out SWNN's article right here