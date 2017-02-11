Upcoming Birthdays
Westworld Star Thandie Newton Rumored To Be Joining Han Solo Film
Posted by Dustin on February 11, 2017 at 09:25 AM CST
It appears Thandie Newton is in negotiations to join the cast of the Han Solo "Red Cup" film. Variety reports that the actress is very close to becoming a part of that galaxy far, far away.

From Variety:
“Westworld” star Thandie Newton may be headed to a galaxy far, far away.

Sources tell Variety the actress is in negotiations to join the upcoming Han Solo spinoff, starring Alden Ehrenreich.

Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke co-star in the Disney-Lucasfilm feature, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing.

As Variety exclusively reported this week, “Fleabag” actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also in talks for a key role in the pic. Newton’s character is unknown.

The untitled “Han Solo” hits theaters May 25, 2018.

Click here for the full report at Variety.

