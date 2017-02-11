It appears Thandie Newton is in negotiations to join the cast of the Han Solo "Red Cup" film. Variety reports that the actress is very close to becoming a part of that galaxy far, far away.
From Variety
:
“Westworld” star Thandie Newton may be headed to a galaxy far, far away.Click here
Sources tell Variety the actress is in negotiations to join the upcoming Han Solo spinoff, starring Alden Ehrenreich.
Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke co-star in the Disney-Lucasfilm feature, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing.
As Variety exclusively reported this week, “Fleabag” actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also in talks for a key role in the pic. Newton’s character is unknown.
The untitled “Han Solo” hits theaters May 25, 2018.
