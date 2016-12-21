Upcoming Birthdays
Topps & Authenticators Inc. Introduce New Star Wars Autograph Service
Posted by D_Martin on December 21, 2016 at 05:27 PM CST

Starwarsauthentics.com Provides Fans Worldwide with One Destination for Authentic Star Wars Photos and Autographs

Topps and Authenticators Inc. introduce a first-of-its-kind entertainment autograph authentication program for Star Wars Photos and Autographs

December 21, 2016 – Topps, Authenticators, Inc. and Lucasfilm today announced the launch of starwarsauthentics.com, giving Star Wars fans worldwide an exclusive online destination for photos and authenticated autographs from iconic Star Wars actors. The site launched today following the highly anticipated release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Starwarsauthentics.com is the one-stop online destination for Star Wars fans to easily and securely order all their official photo and autograph needs as it includes a vast library of images direct from Lucasfilm, high-quality photos and exclusive autographs of fans’ favorite stars printed using Topps’ technology.

“We identified a hole in the entertainment industry, a need for certified authentic pieces for the Star Wars brand, and with this collaboration we are able to meet consumer demand. Topps excels in visual arts and printing technologies and we are thrilled to bring our expertise to Star Wars, building upon our trading card and Major League Baseball memorabilia business.” said David Leiner, General Manager and Vice President of the North American Sports and Entertainment division at Topps.

Authenticators, Inc., the industry standard verification service originally built by the MLB Authentication Program, will authenticate all autographed items. An A.I. authentication representative, who affixes a tamper-proof hologram to each photo, will witness every single autograph. This gives customers assurance of the authenticity of their photos and differentiates them from questionable autographed products they may find elsewhere on the market.

“A quality, authentic experience is something we always strive to deliver for our fans,” said Paul Southern, SVP of Star Wars licensing at Disney Consumer Products. “This new program will allow us to provide Star Wars fans with access to autographs of their favorite talent from a galaxy far, far away that are completely verified and authentic.”

Starwarsauthentics.com includes autographed Star Wars photos from Topps exclusive signers John Boyega, one of the principal stars of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Felicity Jones. Boyega signed items will be joined by The Force Awakens co-stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver. In addition to Jones, Rogue One’s Forest Whitaker, Riz Ahmed and Donnie Yen autographs will be available. Starwarsauthentics.com will also be the only place to find the first official dual-signed items of Boyega and Ridley.

